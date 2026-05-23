Neil Berg: The ’60s Peace, Love, and Rock & Roll
Neil Berg: The ’60s Peace, Love, and Rock & Roll
This concert celebrates the music of the 1960s, featuring songs from iconic artists of the era and behind-the-scenes stories of events like Woodstock. The show, also known as "Neil Berg's The '60s," is a "powerhouse concert event" that combines top Broadway and rock singers with a full rock band to deliver an experience of peace, love, and rock music.
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
$49-$174
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Great Waters Summer Concerts
6035697710
info@greatwaters.org
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
483 Ossipee Park RdMoultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
6035697710
tickets@greatwaters.org