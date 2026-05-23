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Neil Berg: The ’60s Peace, Love, and Rock & Roll

Neil Berg: The ’60s Peace, Love, and Rock & Roll

This concert celebrates the music of the 1960s, featuring songs from iconic artists of the era and behind-the-scenes stories of events like Woodstock. The show, also known as "Neil Berg's The '60s," is a "powerhouse concert event" that combines top Broadway and rock singers with a full rock band to deliver an experience of peace, love, and rock music.

Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
$49-$174
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great Waters Summer Concerts
6035697710
info@greatwaters.org
https://greatwaters.org/
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
483 Ossipee Park Rd
Moultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
6035697710
tickets@greatwaters.org
https://greatwaters.org/

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