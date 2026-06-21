Neighbor is a dynamic quartet that blends ambitious compositions, soulful balladry, and fearless improvisations to create a unique musical experience. Featuring Richard James (vocals, keys) Rob Compa (guitar), Dan Kelly (bass) and Dean Johnston (drums), together they fuel the groove and lay a solid foundation for Neighbor’s "down home" sound.

The band's creative incubation began in early 2019 with a weekly residency that grew in large part by the passion of their fans, the “Neighbors”, who continue to inspire the band as the fan base has expanded across the country. This dedicated community and ongoing connection to fans has become a cornerstone of Neighbor’s success every time they step on stage.

With a diverse catalog of hundreds of songs, the musical juggernaut Neighbor has become one of the most exciting and unpredictable live bands on the music scene today. Not boxed in by a single genre, their songwriting brings elements of Americana, Funk, Rock, Jazz, Soul and more. The band is putting pen to paper once again as they head back into the studio to begin work on their second album.