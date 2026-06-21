The Ndlovu Youth Choir‘s incredible run on America’s Got Talent (season 14) made them the first choir in the history of either AGT or Britain’s Got Talent to reach the final. Their soul-stirring performances won hearts and minds around the world. After their final AGT performance, legendary music producer and record executive Simon Cowell labeled the performance ‘the best final I have ever sat on in my life’. He went on to sign the choir and together with SYCO and Sony Music, they released their first album, which debuted at number one on iTunes.

Since AGT, the choir has undertaken two European tours, sold out every public performance and performed on numerous local and international television and radio shows. Event highlights include a performance to over 115,000 people in Cape Town and The Match in Africa which featured Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Bill Gates, and Trevor Noah.

During the Coronavirus crisis, the choir continued to offer hope and inspiration with their enthusiastic musical public service messages which were shared by the WHO and the United Nations. They joined many of the world’s top A-list performers on a virtual stage when they were featured during the Global Citizens One World: Together at Home virtual concert.

As the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s meteoric rise continues, they strive to push the creative boundaries of song and dance to reach and touch audiences of all ages across the globe. Their high energy performances have not only thrilled audiences around the world, but have shared a message of hope, love and togetherness.