NCO Winter Concert - Tchaikovsky and Incantations

Come join the Nashua Chamber Orchestra for our 42nd Season!

We'll be featuring Ryan Chung on violin in the performance of the first movement of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto.

March 13, 7pm -- Nashua Community College

March 14, 3pm -- Milford Town Hall

Program:

Incantations - Richard Meyer

Symphony No. 86 in D - Joseph Haydn

Suite persane - André Caplet

Violin Concerto - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

A reception with all musicians will follow the performance.

Visit our website www.nco-music.org for more info!