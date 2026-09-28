NCO Winter Concert - Tchaikovsky and Incantations
NCO Winter Concert - Tchaikovsky and Incantations
Come join the Nashua Chamber Orchestra for our 42nd Season!
We'll be featuring Ryan Chung on violin in the performance of the first movement of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto.
March 13, 7pm -- Nashua Community College
March 14, 3pm -- Milford Town Hall
Program:
Incantations - Richard Meyer
Symphony No. 86 in D - Joseph Haydn
Suite persane - André Caplet
Violin Concerto - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
A reception with all musicians will follow the performance.
Visit our website www.nco-music.org for more info!
Milford Town Hall
$0-$20
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 14 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Nashua Chamber Orchestra
info@nco-music.org
Milford Town Hall
1 Union SquareMilford, New Hampshire 03055