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NCO Winter Concert - Tchaikovsky and Incantations

NCO Winter Concert - Tchaikovsky and Incantations

Come join the Nashua Chamber Orchestra for our 42nd Season!

We'll be featuring Ryan Chung on violin in the performance of the first movement of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto.

March 13, 7pm -- Nashua Community College
March 14, 3pm -- Milford Town Hall

Program:
Incantations - Richard Meyer
Symphony No. 86 in D - Joseph Haydn
Suite persane - André Caplet
Violin Concerto - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

A reception with all musicians will follow the performance.

Visit our website www.nco-music.org for more info!

Milford Town Hall
$0-$20
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 14 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nashua Chamber Orchestra
info@nco-music.org
https://www.nco-music.org/
Milford Town Hall
1 Union Square
Milford, New Hampshire 03055

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