NCO Fall Concert - Brahms and Shepherds
NCO Fall Concert - Brahms and Shepherds
Come join the Nashua Chamber Orchestra for the opening concert of our 42nd Season!
We'll be featuring Benjamin Mandigo on cello in the performance of the second movement of Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.
The Nashua Choral Society will also be joining us in the performance of Brahm’s Nanie and local composer Larry Mizen’s Divine Shepherd. Come join us!
November 14, 7pm -- Nashua Community College
November 15, 3pm -- Milford Town Hall
Program:
Overture to Il Re Pastore (The Shepherd King) - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divine Shepherd - Larry Mizen
Nanie - Johannes Brahms
Cello Concerto - Antonín Dvořák
Il pastor fido (The faithful shepherd suite) - George Frideric Handel
A reception with all musicians will follow the performance.
Visit our website www.nco-music.org for more info