NCO Fall Concert - Brahms and Shepherds

Come join the Nashua Chamber Orchestra for the opening concert of our 42nd Season!

We'll be featuring Benjamin Mandigo on cello in the performance of the second movement of Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.

The Nashua Choral Society will also be joining us in the performance of Brahm’s Nanie and local composer Larry Mizen’s Divine Shepherd. Come join us!

November 14, 7pm -- Nashua Community College

November 15, 3pm -- Milford Town Hall

Program:

Overture to Il Re Pastore (The Shepherd King) - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Divine Shepherd - Larry Mizen

Nanie - Johannes Brahms

Cello Concerto - Antonín Dvořák

Il pastor fido (The faithful shepherd suite) - George Frideric Handel

A reception with all musicians will follow the performance.

Visit our website www.nco-music.org for more info