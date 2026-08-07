Navajo Weaving Seminar

Want to learn more about Traditional Navajo Rugs??

Join us at Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum August 29, 2-4pm for a seminar with acclaimed Diné (Navajo) master weaver and author Lynda Teller Pete. An internationally recognized textile artist, educator, and author, Lynda brings generations of knowledge and tradition to this special presentation.

learn the history of Navajo weaving



Interactive Question and Answers

Handle Navajo tools and hand-spun wool.

This is free of charge but registration is required.

Visit www.indianmuseum.org/calendar to learn more and register

