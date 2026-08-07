Navajo Weaving Seminar
Navajo Weaving Seminar
Want to learn more about Traditional Navajo Rugs??
Join us at Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum August 29, 2-4pm for a seminar with acclaimed Diné (Navajo) master weaver and author Lynda Teller Pete. An internationally recognized textile artist, educator, and author, Lynda brings generations of knowledge and tradition to this special presentation.
learn the history of Navajo weaving
- Interactive Question and Answers
- Handle Navajo tools and hand-spun wool.
- This is free of charge but registration is required.
Visit www.indianmuseum.org/calendar to learn more and register
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum
6034562600
deputydirector@indianmuseum.org
Artist Group Info
development@indianmuseum.org
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum
18 Highlawn RoadWarner, New Hampshire 03278-0142
603-456-2600
development@indianmuseum.org