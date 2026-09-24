National Theatre Live: Frankenstein

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature (Benedict Cumberbatch) is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil, are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic tale.

Play by Nick Dear

Directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle

Based on the novel by Mary Shelley

Filmed from the National Theatre in 2011