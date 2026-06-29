National Archives "Freedom Plane National Tour" Exhibit

The National Archives "Freedom Plane National Tour" is taking original Founding-Era documents around the US this summer. The Park Theatre will display enlarged copies of the documents in the Theatre lobby from July 2-4. Admission is Free!

Thursday July 2 5:30-9

Friday July 3 3-9

Saturday July 4 5-8

To be displayed:

Original Engraving of the Declaration of Independence, 1823

Articles of Association, 1774, signed by all 53 delegates

George Washington's, Alexander Hamilton's and Aaron Burr's Oaths of Allegiance, 1778

Treaty of Paris, 1783, signed by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and John Jay

Secret and rare printing of the Constitution in draft form, 1787

