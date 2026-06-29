National Archives "Freedom Plane National Tour" Exhibit
National Archives "Freedom Plane National Tour" Exhibit
The National Archives "Freedom Plane National Tour" is taking original Founding-Era documents around the US this summer. The Park Theatre will display enlarged copies of the documents in the Theatre lobby from July 2-4. Admission is Free!
Thursday July 2 5:30-9
Friday July 3 3-9
Saturday July 4 5-8
To be displayed:
Original Engraving of the Declaration of Independence, 1823
Articles of Association, 1774, signed by all 53 delegates
George Washington's, Alexander Hamilton's and Aaron Burr's Oaths of Allegiance, 1778
Treaty of Paris, 1783, signed by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and John Jay
Secret and rare printing of the Constitution in draft form, 1787