© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

National Archives "Freedom Plane National Tour" Exhibit

National Archives "Freedom Plane National Tour" Exhibit

The National Archives "Freedom Plane National Tour" is taking original Founding-Era documents around the US this summer. The Park Theatre will display enlarged copies of the documents in the Theatre lobby from July 2-4. Admission is Free!
Thursday July 2 5:30-9
Friday July 3 3-9
Saturday July 4 5-8

To be displayed:
Original Engraving of the Declaration of Independence, 1823
Articles of Association, 1774, signed by all 53 delegates
George Washington's, Alexander Hamilton's and Aaron Burr's Oaths of Allegiance, 1778
Treaty of Paris, 1783, signed by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and John Jay
Secret and rare printing of the Constitution in draft form, 1787

The Park Theatre
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jul 04, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.