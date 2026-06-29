Naticook's Passaconaway Memorial Pow Wow

Our event will be to honor Chief Passaconaway with a Native American gathering in the beautiful town of Litchfield. We welcome the public to come join us for a fun filled weekend of dancing to the heartbeat of mother earth! Bring the kids for a fun candy dance, coloring and more! Come support local and visit all our wonderful vendors and enjoy delicious food with us! Both August 1st and 2nd from 10-5 Grand Entry at noon! Small gate fee of $10, Seniors and kids 12 and under $5