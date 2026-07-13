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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Nashua Summer Stroll

Nashua Summer Stroll

Previously presented by the City of Nashua, the Downtown Nashua Association is excited to take up the baton of the Summer Stroll! This event turns Main Street into a pedestrian-only festival of food, art, music, and kids activities, featuring dozens of vendor tents and local makers. With entertainment for all ages and plenty of opportunities to shop and sample downtown offerings, it’s a lively way to spend a summer afternoon.

We are happy to be working with Positive Street Art to make this a fun, arts-focused event. There is more info to come so keep an eye on our website and social media for updates.

https://downtownnashua.org/summer-stroll/
https://www.facebook.com/downtownnashua

Downtown Nashua
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Nashua Association
603-883-5700
support@downtownnashua.org
www.downtownnashua.org
Downtown Nashua
3 Pine Street Ext
Nashua, New Hampshire 03060
603-787-3016
adventurequest@steppingstonesnh.org
https://www.steppingstonesnh.org/registernow

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