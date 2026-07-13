Nashua Summer Stroll

Previously presented by the City of Nashua, the Downtown Nashua Association is excited to take up the baton of the Summer Stroll! This event turns Main Street into a pedestrian-only festival of food, art, music, and kids activities, featuring dozens of vendor tents and local makers. With entertainment for all ages and plenty of opportunities to shop and sample downtown offerings, it’s a lively way to spend a summer afternoon.

We are happy to be working with Positive Street Art to make this a fun, arts-focused event. There is more info to come so keep an eye on our website and social media for updates.

https://downtownnashua.org/summer-stroll/

https://www.facebook.com/downtownnashua