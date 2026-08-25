Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to the Currier Museum of Art Saturday and Sunday.

Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities and help local economies thrive. Through Museums on Us, Bank of America provides its cardholders with free access during the first full weekend of every month to artistic and cultural experiences in Manchester at celebrated institutions ranging from art, children’s and history museums to aquariums, botanical gardens, and science centers. This is one example of how the bank strengthens the local communities it serves in, creates greater cultural understanding, and expands accessibility to the arts.