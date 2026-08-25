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Museums on Us

Museums on Us

Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to the Currier Museum of Art Saturday and Sunday.

Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities and help local economies thrive. Through Museums on Us, Bank of America provides its cardholders with free access during the first full weekend of every month to artistic and cultural experiences in Manchester at celebrated institutions ranging from art, children’s and history museums to aquariums, botanical gardens, and science centers. This is one example of how the bank strengthens the local communities it serves in, creates greater cultural understanding, and expands accessibility to the arts.

Currier Museum of Art
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bank of America
John.yiannacopoulos@bofa.com
https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/museums-on-us-partners
Currier Museum of Art
150 Ash Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03104
603-669-6144
visitor@currier.org
https://www.currier.org/

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