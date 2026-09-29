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MUSE: A Salute to Divas of the 90s!

MUSE: A Salute to Divas of the 90s!

Muse: A Salute to Divas of the 90s is a live glitter-filled musical revue and celebration of some of the most iconic female voices and songs from the 1990s — presented with energy, passion, a live band, and powerful vocals. Jacyn Tremblay and Lauren Rhoades, two seasoned New England–based vocalists-this show takes audiences on a nostalgic journey through the decade’s defining hits sung by legendary divas like Cher, Alanis Morissette, Madonna, Melissa Etheridge, Whitney Houston, and more! “Muse” is an uplifting show that not only celebrates memorable songs and performers from an iconic decade, but also highlights the enduring impact of women in popular music, making it a great night out for fans of 90s pop, R&B, and rock anthems! If you haven’t already, follow them @musedivas on Instagram.

The Rex Theatre
$34.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst St.
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
(603) 668-5588
https://palacetheatre.org/venues/rex-theatre/

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