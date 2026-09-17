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"Murder in Black & White" Murder Mystery Dessert Theatre

"Murder in Black & White" Murder Mystery Dessert Theatre

Murder Mystery Dessert Theater Fundraiser
A mysterious millionaire, a woman scorned and the deadly consequences of mistaken identity all figure into this comic crime caper. Prizes will be awarded to the detecting team with the correct solution and the most clueless solution. Audience participation and a clue hunt are all part of the fun to help figure out who the murderer is ... and why???
Wear your favorite black & white outfit or costume!

This event will be held at the Franklin Elks Lodge and cash bar will be open.
TICKETS WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE IN ADVANCE ONLINE VIA: www.FOHNH.org
Ticket price includes the show, dessert & water. Dessert options are: Black & White Parfait, Whoopie Pie or Gluten Free Whoopie Pie.

Franklin Lodge of Elks #1280
$25-$30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Franklin Opera House
6039341901
info@franklinoperahouse.org
franklinoperahouse.org

Artist Group Info

Franklin Footlight Theatre
Franklintheatre.org
Franklin Lodge of Elks #1280
125 S. Main St.
Franklin, New Hampshire 03235
6039341901
office@franklinoperahouse.org
www.fohnh.org

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