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Movies at the Majestic: The Shining

Movies at the Majestic: The Shining

Step into the eerie halls of the Overlook Hotel and watch Jack Torrance's descent into madness where it was meant to be seen—in the dark, on the big screen. Released in 1980 and adapted from Stephen King's terrifying novel, this horror classic continues to mesmerize and unnerve audiences with its unforgettable imagery, tense atmosphere, and Jack Nicholson's iconic performance. And since our famous horror-writing neighbor down in Maine originally dreamed up the story, it feels only fitting to celebrate the season right here in New England. During the show, moviegoers can enjoy fresh popcorn and a selection of concessions. Rated R

The Majestic Theatre Conway
$8-$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Majestic Theatre, Conway NH
603-447-4737, ext 308
boxoffice@majestictheatre.com
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
The Majestic Theatre Conway
36 Main St
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
603-447-4737
office@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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