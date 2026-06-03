Mountain Top Community Orchestra: Composers of New England
Mountain Top Community Orchestra: Composers of New England
Join the Mountain Top Community Orchestra for music of New England composers dating from the 18th century to 2026. Enjoy compositions by composers William Billings, Amy Beach, Edward McDowell, and many more, including pieces composed by orchestra members and Mountain Top staff. On the Majestic Theatre stage. Doors and Majestic Cafe open at 6pm.
The Majestic Theatre
$10-$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Majestic Theatre
(603) 447-4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main StreetConway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org