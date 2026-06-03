© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Mountain Top Community Orchestra: Composers of New England

Mountain Top Community Orchestra: Composers of New England

Join the Mountain Top Community Orchestra for music of New England composers dating from the 18th century to 2026. Enjoy compositions by composers William Billings, Amy Beach, Edward McDowell, and many more, including pieces composed by orchestra members and Mountain Top staff. On the Majestic Theatre stage. Doors and Majestic Cafe open at 6pm.

The Majestic Theatre
$10-$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Majestic Theatre
(603) 447-4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
conwaymajestic.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.