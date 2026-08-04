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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Moth Madness!

Moth Madness!

Why do moths get a bad rap? While most other pollinators tuck in for the evening, moths emerge for the night shift and continue to pollinate after dark. Butterflies and moths, from order Lepidoptera, are one of the largest insect groups on the planet. There are over 160,000 recorded species of moths in the world, with 11,000 species living in the United States.

Join us after hours at the Squam Lakes Association (SLA) Barn on Friday, August 14th from 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm for a brief introduction on moth identification, life cycles, and their importance in our ecosystems. Following the presentation, we will head outside and use lights to attract moths for easy viewing. These light traps are an excellent way to safely observe the vast diversity of moths and other nighttime insects up close, so have your camera ready! Participants should also consider bringing extra layers, a flashlight, and mild insect repellent. Observing moths may involve standing for extended periods of time - lawn chairs are welcome! Complementary tea and hot chocolate will be provided.

For more information or to sign up for this free Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (https://squamlakes.org/event/moth-madness/) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336). Be sure to check out more Adventure Ecology activities or volunteer events hosted by the Squam Lakes Association!

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for the public benefit the watershed's natural beauty, peaceful character, and resources. In collaboration with local and state partners, the SLA promotes year-round protection, careful use, and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces, and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.

Squam Lakes Association
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Association
6039687336
kgurney@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/SRR2022

Artist Group Info

info@squamlakes.org
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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