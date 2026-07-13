© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Moon Glow Gala & Auction

Moon Glow Gala & Auction

Set aside your yoga mat for an evening and step into the glow. ✨ Join us for The Moon Glow Gala—a casually elegant evening of community, connection, and celebration at the beautiful Atlantic Grill. Enjoy delicious small bites, live music with the Scharff Brothers, and both live and silent auctions, all in support of Yoga in Action’s mission to ensure all people have access to the therapeutic benefits of yoga regardless of social, physical, and financial barriers. Your presence powers our programs—and helps ensure that healing practices reach those who need them most.

Atlantic Grill
$125
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Yoga in Action
info@yogainaction.org
www.yogainaction.org

Artist Group Info

liana.hardcastle@yogainaction.org
Atlantic Grill
5 Pioneer Road
Rye, New Hampshire 03870
603-433-3000 x1
info@theatlanticgrill.com
https://theatlanticgrill.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.