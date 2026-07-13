Moon Glow Gala & Auction

Set aside your yoga mat for an evening and step into the glow. ✨ Join us for The Moon Glow Gala—a casually elegant evening of community, connection, and celebration at the beautiful Atlantic Grill. Enjoy delicious small bites, live music with the Scharff Brothers, and both live and silent auctions, all in support of Yoga in Action’s mission to ensure all people have access to the therapeutic benefits of yoga regardless of social, physical, and financial barriers. Your presence powers our programs—and helps ensure that healing practices reach those who need them most.