Monarch Monitoring Mondays

All Ages

Join the caterpillar count! This summer we are once again monitoring for monarch caterpillars as part of the national citizen science initiative the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project. We will meet every Monday morning at the Pemi Oxbow Preserve through the end of August to count all the monarch caterpillars and eggs we can find in our established plot featuring abundant milkweed. Our data will help scientists learn about the status of monarchs across the country. Join us every week or come when you can – either way, we’d love your help! Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

Meet behind the Plymouth State University Ice Arena in the southeast corner of the parking lot.

Cost: No charge to attend. Advance registration required.