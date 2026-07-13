Monadnock Humane Society's 24th Annual HairBall Gala
Monadnock Humane Society's 24th Annual HairBall Gala
Voted the #1 Event for Charity by the Best of Monadnock Awards for the last 10 years, this annual event celebrates community, kindness, and the incredible bond between humans and animals. We gather every year to celebrate our impact with an unforgettable evening of cocktails, delicious food, a live auction, and entertainment.
Keene Country Club
$125.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Monadnock Humane Society
603-352-9011
mhs-email@humanecommunity.org
Artist Group Info
micheleb@humanecommunity.org
Keene Country Club
755 West Hill RoadKeene, New Hampshire