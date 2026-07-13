© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Monadnock Humane Society's 24th Annual HairBall Gala

Monadnock Humane Society's 24th Annual HairBall Gala

Voted the #1 Event for Charity by the Best of Monadnock Awards for the last 10 years, this annual event celebrates community, kindness, and the incredible bond between humans and animals. We gather every year to celebrate our impact with an unforgettable evening of cocktails, delicious food, a live auction, and entertainment.

Keene Country Club
$125.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Monadnock Humane Society
603-352-9011
mhs-email@humanecommunity.org

Artist Group Info

micheleb@humanecommunity.org
Keene Country Club
755 West Hill Road
Keene, New Hampshire

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.