MoCo Arts: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to life in a whimsical production the whole family will enjoy. Join MoCo Arts School of Dance as their students take you on a magical journey filled with fairies, romance, playful mischief, and a wedding celebration.

This performance highlights the talent of our dance students from second grade through high school, featuring Ballet, Hip Hop, Jazz, Modern, and Tap. If this is your first MoCo Arts production or your hundredth, it’s a wonderful opportunity to witness the growth and artistry of our students as they shine like the true stars they are, bringing you into the wonderful world of Shakespeare and the MoCo Magic!

We extend our deepest thanks to our Season Sponsors, @310 Marlboro Street, C.M. Minkler Paving & Painting, Dartmouth Health Children’s, Faulkner Dirt Driveway Repair & Drainage, and our Show Sponsors, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Great Eastern Radio for their commitment to children and the arts.

Adults: $28

Student/Senior: $22

(limit two per ID)