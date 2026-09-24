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Mocktail Making

Mocktail Making

Discover a refreshing and flavorful alternative to traditional cocktails in this hands-on mocktail workshop. Explore how simple, fresh ingredients can support your overall well-being in a relaxed, social atmosphere. We will use ingredients such as apple, cranberry, orange, and ginger.

📅 Date: Thu. October 15, 2026
🕒 Time: 5:30pm-7:00pm (Arrive 10-15 minutes early)
📍 Location: Barrington Community Center, 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH
💲Cost: Resident: $20/person | Non-Res: $25/person

🔗 Register here: https://bit.ly/Adult-Workshops-and-Crafts

Barrington Parks and Recreation
$20/$25
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell Ln
Barrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec

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