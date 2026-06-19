Mid Life Mic Drop

Littleton, NH — July 11, 2026 — Happy Hour Promotions brings comedians Beck K. and Uncle Jess to The Littleton Opera House for one night only with “Midlife Mic Drop,” a high‑energy stand‑up showcase featuring new material, crowd interaction, and signature bits that have built each performer a devoted following. The 60‑minute show also includes a special guest appearance from Dustin Warren and is hosted by Mike Spencer.

