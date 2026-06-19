Mid Life Mic Drop
Mid Life Mic Drop
Littleton, NH — July 11, 2026 — Happy Hour Promotions brings comedians Beck K. and Uncle Jess to The Littleton Opera House for one night only with “Midlife Mic Drop,” a high‑energy stand‑up showcase featuring new material, crowd interaction, and signature bits that have built each performer a devoted following. The 60‑minute show also includes a special guest appearance from Dustin Warren and is hosted by Mike Spencer.
The Littleton Opera House
$15 ea. or 2-$20
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Happy Hour Promotions
thebucketk@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Beck K & Uncle Jess
thisisthe@duck.com
The Littleton Opera House
2 Union stLittleton, New Hampshire 03561
thisisthe@duck.com