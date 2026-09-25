MEET LOAF "THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE"

Bat Out Of Hell is the 1977 debut album written and composed by Jim Steinman and performed by Michael Lee Aday A.K.A. Meat Loaf. It is one of the best-selling albums of all time, selling 43 million copies worldwide and 14 times platinum.

Considering himself an actor before a singer, Meat Loaf was pictured in the 1975 cult classic film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and is featured on several songs in the film, such as “Hot Patootie” and “Time Warp”. At any given Meet Loaf tribute show, expect these smash hits to be performed flawlessly.

Aside from evoking the heartfelt nostalgia of the 1977 Bat Out of Hell album as well as various other Meat Loaf Hits, Meet Loaf also tributes the genius of Jim Steinman, known for his superior songwriting and outstanding composition. Steinman hits performed in this spectacular concert, include but are not limited to, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, “Dead Ringer for Love” featuring Cher, and “Making Love Out of Nothing At All” by Air Supply.

The “Meet Loaf” tribute show epitomizes the Meat Loaf experience in a look-a-like and sound-a-like event, that leaves audiences awestruck. A world-class show that delivers the powerful wide-ranging male and female operatic lead vocals, along with the epic theatrical elements that Meat Loaf fans have come to love, in an unforgettable evening of smash hits.

If you love the music of Meat Loaf, get revved up, because Meet Loaf really ignites!

Bar and Doors Open at 6:30pm, Show at 7:30PM