Margaritas with the Medium - Maureen Hancock

PREMIUM SEATING INFO: Premium seats include Row A&B, VIP Booths and Mezzanine seats 1-18. These seats include a VIP Post-show Q&A, with some additional audience readings. This intimate Post-Show event takes place in upfront seating close to the stage with Maureen Hancock. Limited availability. **All other seats do not include the post show event.

GOLD MEMBERS get the Post Show event included with any seat.

*Not everyone receives a reading. *Ages 13 and up.

Join Maureen Hancock with us for an evening of spirit messages and bar spirits including a Specialty Margarita Menu. This nostalgic night is filled with laughter & tears, as many loved ones in spirit reach out for a healing connection. This is the most unique family reunion you’ll ever witness!

Maureen Hancock is an internationally renowned Spirit Medium, intuitive, teacher, lecturer, Holistic Healer, and author of the bestselling book, “The Medium Next Door: Adventures of a Real-Life Ghost Whisperer.” She is the star of the Style Network documentary, Psychic in Suburbia. Style Network along with ABC Media Productions, and the producers of The Ghost Whisperer.

Hancock has been interviewed by many national television, radio, and print publications, including CNN, Associated Press, VH1, Martha Stewart Living magazine & radio, The Boston Globe, Coast-to-Coast radio, WROR with Loren & Wally, several Town Square Media radio stations across the country (FUN107 locally), ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Television programs all over the country.

Doors and Bar Open at 2:00 pm - Show Starts at 3:00