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Manhattan Short Film Festival, 2026

Manhattan Short Film Festival, 2026

Manhattan Short is not a touring Festival; rather, it is an instantaneous celebration that occurs simultaneously across the globe, bringing great films to great venues and allowing audiences to select their favorites. If the Film Festival experience truly is about getting great works in front of as many eyes as possible, Manhattan Short offers the ultimate platform—one that sees its films screened in Sydney, Mumbai, Moscow, Vienna, Cape Town to cinemas in all 50 states of the United States and beyond—and you are the judge!

*FYI, each scheduled screening shows the same selection of films

The Colonial Theatre
$10-$13
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

erobinson@bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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