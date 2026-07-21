Making Sense of Kim Jong Un's "Hermit Kingdom"
Making Sense of Kim Jong Un's "Hermit Kingdom"
Combining history, firsthand observations from a research trip to North Korea, doctoral research, and audience discussion, historian Brandon K. Gauthier explores one of the most secretive and misunderstood countries in the modern world.
Concord Public Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Public Library
Concord Public Library
45 Green StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov