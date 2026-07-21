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Making Sense of Kim Jong Un's "Hermit Kingdom"

Making Sense of Kim Jong Un's "Hermit Kingdom"

Combining history, firsthand observations from a research trip to North Korea, doctoral research, and audience discussion, historian Brandon K. Gauthier explores one of the most secretive and misunderstood countries in the modern world.

Concord Public Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Concord Public Library
www.concordpubliclibrary.net
Concord Public Library
45 Green Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
(603) 225-8670
library@concordnh.gov
https://www.concordnh.gov/1983/Library

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