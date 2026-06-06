MakeIt Fest 2026 coming up fast to blast you into summer in Nashua!

MakeIt Fest 2026 coming up fast to blast you into summer!

Showcasing New England Makers like never before!

Artisans, Makerspaces, Vendors, Exhibitors to participate!

WHO + WHAT: MakeIt Labs to hold its signature free annual outdoor event

WHERE: MakeIt Labs, 25 Crown St, Nashua, N.H. – with plenty of parking!

WHEN: Sat. June 13th, 2026, from 12 to 4:00 p.m.

WHY: MakeIt Fest will be a day of discovery, inspiration, and hands-on fun! Join us as a visitor, an exhibitor, a vendor, or a sponsor!

ABOUT THE EVENT:

MakeIt Fest will bring together local makers, artists, craftsmen, and makerspaces for a vibrant showcase of creativity and innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore unique projects, engage with hands-on demonstrations, and discover the wide range of resources that makerspaces provide. Several area makerspaces will be in attendance, making it an excellent chance to learn more about these collaborative spaces and the opportunities they offer. Last year we had about 1,000 enthusiastic visitors to the event!

MakeIt Fest highlights will include:

• Live, hands-on demonstrations

• A variety of local crafts, exhibitors and vendors

• “MakeIt A Thing” Contest!

• Interactive activities and guided tours all day

• Caddy Couch: a cozy-cruising-creation, travel in comfort and style! Built at MakeIt Labs, it features battery-powered electric motors

• Experience worldwide radio communications with the MakeIt Labs Ham Radio Club

• Sumo Robot Competition: miniature robots battle it out in an exhilarating contest. If you don’t have your own robot, program one of ours. Do feel free to bring your own robot!

• Raffle and Vendor Sales: enter to win fun prizes!

Makerspaces, Exhibitors & Vendors Participating:

• MakeIt Labs Members and Departments including: blacksmithing, ceramics, 3D printing, art, science, laser, sumo robots, soft metals, textiles, HAM radio, and more to come!

• Franklin NH Makerspace

• Claremont NH Makerspace

• Manchester NH Makerspace

• Lowell Makes Makerspace

• Tough Techs (FIRST 151)

• Mayhem Robotics (FIRST 8724)

• The Baby Sharks (FTC 33574)

• FIRST Tech Challenge team Avant-Garde

• Lowell Kinetic Sculpture Race

• Caissie's Creations

• Cravings Cafe

• Joe Bots

• New England Brassworks, LLC

• Hexed3D

• Polygon Algibris (animatronic bird)

• Kindred Earth Craftworks

• Little Top Creations LLC

• New England Droid Builders

• The Swifter Sifter

• Shicks Art and KindSaraCreations

• ABA Centers Of America

• Nashua Public Library

• Granite Llama LLC

• The Resin Forge

• Pepperell Siding Model Railroad Club

• Oddball Engraving

• Immersive Slot Racing Demo Experience

• Project Sheep Car

• Creative Kones

• George Hawley Embroidery

• Augusta's Chicken On The Road

• Toasty Tony's Puzzles

• Don’t Drive Like This

• Granite State Productions, LLC

WHAT IS A MAKERSPACE?

A makerspace is a collaborative community workspace that provides access to tools, equipment, and

educational resources for people interested in learning, building, and creating. MakeIt Labs offers a

wide range of tools, including 3D printers, laser cutters, CNC machines, woodworking and

metalworking equipment, sewing machines, pottery wheels, and more. Makerspaces foster a supportive community of skilled individuals eager to share their expertise.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION:

MakeIt Labs is a non-profit corporation registered in the State of New Hampshire and is a 501(c)(3) public charity. Our mission, since its founding in 2010 in Nashua, N.H., is to create a thriving open-access technology workshop where a community of passionate volunteers share their knowledge of science, technology, and the arts with each other and the larger community through peer-to-peer learning, supported by the tools and other resources available at this unique facility.

Members have access to our 20,000 sq. ft. facility which is divided into many distinct areas including the electronics and computer lab, wood shop, machine shop, welding/fabrication shop, automotive garage bay, rapid prototyping areas, classrooms, meeting spaces, lounge, kitchen and more. Socialize with like minds while relaxing in the lounge, or collaborate on a project at one of our workstations. The members of MakeIt Labs are its greatest asset: a 100% volunteer organization, run by people passionate about helping others learn and create. Come be a part of this thriving community of students, hobbyists, engineers, artists and more!

For more information:

Website: makeitfest.com

Email: info@makeitfest.com

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/@makeitlabs

On Instagram: @makeitlabs

On X: @makeitlabs

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MakeItLabs

