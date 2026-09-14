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Mac & Cheese Dinner

Mac & Cheese Dinner

ADVENT LUTHERAN CHURCH
MAC & CHEESE DINNER
Dine in or Take Out

Saturday September 19, 2026
4:30 - 6:00 PM
FREE WILL OFFERINGS ACCEPTED

Advent Lutheran Church
137 US 202
Rindge, NH
(603) 899-3095
More information at
adventlutheranchurch.org

Advent Lutheran Church
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Advent Lutheran Church
603-899-3095
nhlutherans@gmail.com
www.adventlutheranchurch.org
Advent Lutheran Church
137 US 202
Rindge, New Hampshire 03461
603-899-3095
nhlutherans@gmail.com
https://adventlutheranchurch.org/whats-happening

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