Mac & Cheese Dinner
Mac & Cheese Dinner
ADVENT LUTHERAN CHURCH
MAC & CHEESE DINNER
Dine in or Take Out
Saturday September 19, 2026
4:30 - 6:00 PM
FREE WILL OFFERINGS ACCEPTED
Advent Lutheran Church
137 US 202
Rindge, NH
(603) 899-3095
More information at
adventlutheranchurch.org
Advent Lutheran Church
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Advent Lutheran Church
603-899-3095
nhlutherans@gmail.com
Advent Lutheran Church
137 US 202Rindge, New Hampshire 03461
603-899-3095
nhlutherans@gmail.com