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Lynn Carnival

Lynn Carnival

The carnival is coming to Lynn, June 25-28, 2026. Located at Lynn Common, 250 Commercial St Lynn, MA 01905, the carnival will feature rides, games and food.

Ride unlimited rides during our discount ride promotion days, enjoy the sights and sounds of the midway with our more than a dozen rides and make memories with your whole family! More information and to purchase discounted tickets visit www.fiestashows.com

WHEN: The carnival will open Thursday and Friday at 6pm. Saturday and Sunday at 1pm. Typically the carnival closes between 10:30pm - 11pm on weekdays and Saturdays. Sunday we close a little earlier.

Lynn Commons - MA
$30-$45
01:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fiesta Shows,MA
customersupport@fiestashows.com
Lynn Commons - MA
North and South Common Street
Lynn, Massachusetts 01905

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