Lotte Jacobi Juried Exhibition at NHAA - August 7th

Portsmouth, NH – This August, New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) presents the Lotte Jacobi Juried Photography Exhibition, an annual juried exhibition celebrating regional photography.

Artists from across New England were invited to submit their strongest photographic work, resulting in a dynamic exhibition that highlights a wide range of perspectives, techniques, and subjects. 69 works were chosen out of 200 for their technical excellence and thoughtful observation, showcasing how photography can capture and interpret the world around us.

The exhibition features portraits, landscapes, interior compositions, and action photography, offering visitors a new perspective on how to view the world around us.

NHAA honors the legacy of renowned portrait photographer Lotte Jacobi, whose pioneering advocacy helped establish photography as a respected fine art within our institution. Jacobi established herself as a prominent photographer, known for her strength in portraiture, creating celebrated portraits of many influential cultural and political figures of her time. Jacobi served on NHAA’s board of directors and advocated for photography to be accepted as a fine art medium alongside traditional artistic disciplines. This exhibition is named in recognition of Jacobi's lasting contributions to both the organization and the art of photography.

Awards will be presented at NHAA’s opening reception on August 7th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, including the Parfitt Memorial 1st Place Award for $600, 2nd Place Award for $400, 3rd Place Award for $250, and Honorable Mentions. Along with the Lotte Jacobi Award for $500 that epitomizes the art of portraiture and the Under 30 Artist Award for $100.

The exhibition was juried by Glen Scheffer, a photographer and professor of photography at New England College. Based in Nashua, New Hampshire, Scheffer brings more than 20 years of teaching experience and has exhibited his work throughout the country. His thoughtful selection process brings together an exceptional collection of contemporary photography.

The Lotte Jacobi Juried Photography Exhibition will be on view at the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801, from July 29 through August 30, 2026. An opening reception will be held on Friday, August 7, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the exhibition and the New Hampshire Art Association, visit www.nhartassociation.org.

