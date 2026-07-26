Lord's Hill Meeting House Annual Blueberry Festival
Lord's Hill Meeting House Annual Blueberry Festival
Join us for the the 4th Annual Lord's Hill Meeting House Blueberry Festival. With live music from the Sacopee Valley Community Bank, celebrate the blueberry! Games, laughs, and a Blueberry Smorgasbord to delight your appetite! Join us from 12p-4p at 660 Province Lake Rd Effingham, NH and visit www.lordshillmeetinghouse.org for more information or to become a member.
Lord's Hill Meeting House
$5-$20
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Lord's Hill Meeting House
Lord's Hill Meeting House
660 Province Lake RdEffingham , New Hampshire 03882
207-205-0987
harriett.greystone@gmail.com