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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! THIS YEAR'S GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL TAKE HOME $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30K CASH. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

Lord's Hill Meeting House Annual Blueberry Festival

Lord's Hill Meeting House Annual Blueberry Festival

Join us for the the 4th Annual Lord's Hill Meeting House Blueberry Festival. With live music from the Sacopee Valley Community Bank, celebrate the blueberry! Games, laughs, and a Blueberry Smorgasbord to delight your appetite! Join us from 12p-4p at 660 Province Lake Rd Effingham, NH and visit www.lordshillmeetinghouse.org for more information or to become a member.

Lord's Hill Meeting House
$5-$20
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Lord's Hill Meeting House
http://lordshillmeetinghouse.org/
Lord's Hill Meeting House
660 Province Lake Rd
Effingham , New Hampshire 03882
207-205-0987
harriett.greystone@gmail.com
http://lordshillmeetinghouse.org/

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