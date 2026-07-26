Lord's Hill Meeting House Annual Blueberry Festival

Join us for the the 4th Annual Lord's Hill Meeting House Blueberry Festival. With live music from the Sacopee Valley Community Bank, celebrate the blueberry! Games, laughs, and a Blueberry Smorgasbord to delight your appetite! Join us from 12p-4p at 660 Province Lake Rd Effingham, NH and visit www.lordshillmeetinghouse.org for more information or to become a member.