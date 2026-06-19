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Loon Day

Loon Day

Celebrate Loon Day at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center with a full day dedicated to one of New Hampshire’s most iconic species. All Squam Lakes Cruises will be Loon Cruises, offering guests the chance to learn about loon behavior, habitat, and conservation while exploring the beauty of Squam Lake. On shore at the Science Center, visit an information table hosted by the Loon Preservation Committee to connect with experts and discover how you can help protect these remarkable birds. It’s a perfect opportunity to deepen your appreciation for loons and the lakes they call home.
Cost: Squam Lakes Cruise tickets must be purchased in advance

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center Road
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
http://www.nhnature.org

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