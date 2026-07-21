Longing for Eternity; Lilian Kohl NHAaA August Exhibition

Portsmouth, NH – This August, New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) presents Longing for Eternity, a first solo exhibition by emerging artist Lilian Kohl exploring themes of eternity, beauty, hope, and human longing for transcendence.

“In the heart of every human is a longing for that which is eternal. Our spirits ache for awe and wonder in the world.” Kohl remarks.

Drawing inspiration from the ornate beauty of Rococo painting, Kohl creates luminous, idealized landscapes and still lifes that invite viewers to contemplate the relationship between the temporal and the eternal. Rich with light, color, and symbolism, the paintings imagine a world untouched by decay—a place where beauty, peace, and wonder endure beyond the limits of everyday experience.

Rooted in the artist's Christian faith, the exhibition reflects her personal interpretation of biblical imagery and visions described in the Book of Revelation. Through these works, she explores questions of mortality, paradise, and humanity's search for meaning, offering viewers an opportunity to engage with themes that have inspired artists, writers, and philosophers for centuries.

The exhibition invites audiences to reflect on universal questions about hope, longing, and the pursuit of an ideal world. The work offers a space for contemplation and dialogue about the ways faith, imagination, and art shape our understanding of what lies beyond our present experience.

Longing for Eternity will be on view at the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801, from July 29 through August 30, 2026. An opening reception will be held on Friday, August 7, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the exhibition and the New Hampshire Art Association, visit www.nhartassociation.org.

