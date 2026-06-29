Local Singer/Songwriter Sam Clapp

From class singer to school chorus to ten years fronting a punk band, Sam Clapp has spent 22 years finding his way to this stage. He juggles three part-time jobs and is getting married this September, an exciting time all around, and tonight he's here to show you what he's made of.

A singer-songwriter who performs wherever the opportunity finds him, Sam brings something genuine to every show. You'll be surprised at what's in store for the evening.

Much love, and enjoy the show.