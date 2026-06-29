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Local Singer/Songwriter Sam Clapp

Local Singer/Songwriter Sam Clapp

From class singer to school chorus to ten years fronting a punk band, Sam Clapp has spent 22 years finding his way to this stage. He juggles three part-time jobs and is getting married this September, an exciting time all around, and tonight he's here to show you what he's made of.

A singer-songwriter who performs wherever the opportunity finds him, Sam brings something genuine to every show. You'll be surprised at what's in store for the evening.

Much love, and enjoy the show.

Showroom
$15
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Showroom
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
thecolonial.org

Artist Group Info

Sam Clapp
Showroom
20 Commercial St
Keene, New Hampshire 03431

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