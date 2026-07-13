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Live Music with the Library starring Club Soda

Live Music with the Library starring Club Soda

This is a free, outdoor concert featuring Club Soda, a four-piece band based out of Concord! Club Soda performs the "Best of the Top 40" hits from the 50s to today, plus many more of the songs that you love! Whether you want to just listen, or dance and sing along – Club Soda is a crowd pleaser!

Atrium in Eagle Square
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Concord Public Library
www.concordpubliclibrary.net

Artist Group Info

The Club Soda Band
Atrium in Eagle Square
7 Eagle Square
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

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