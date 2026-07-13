Live Music with the Library starring Club Soda
Live Music with the Library starring Club Soda
This is a free, outdoor concert featuring Club Soda, a four-piece band based out of Concord! Club Soda performs the "Best of the Top 40" hits from the 50s to today, plus many more of the songs that you love! Whether you want to just listen, or dance and sing along – Club Soda is a crowd pleaser!
Atrium in Eagle Square
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Concord Public Library
Artist Group Info
The Club Soda Band
Atrium in Eagle Square
7 Eagle SquareConcord, New Hampshire 03301