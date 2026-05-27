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Live Free or Dial: A History of Telephones with the NH Telephone Museum

Live Free or Dial: A History of Telephones with the NH Telephone Museum

The New Hampshire Telephone Museum presents important moments in telephone history including the race to the patent office, the switchboard, party lines, and the undertaker who invented the dial system.

Take a virtual tour around the museum and handle vintage phones including a candlestick, rotary, and liquid telephone.

Learn more about the NH Telephone Museum at https://www.nhtelephonemuseum.org/

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Telephone Musuem
603.456.2234
info@nhtelephonemuseum.org
https://www.nhtelephonemuseum.org/
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic Avenue
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

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