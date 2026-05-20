Lindsay & Her Puppet Pals at Leavitt Park
Lindsay & Her Puppet Pals at Leavitt Park
For families with children. Year-round, Lindsay brings her larger-than-life Puppet Pals to child and family audiences across New England. Filled with silliness, active audience engagement, and memorable characters, this series of charming short stories will delight the young and the young at heart! This event is at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse at 334 Elm Street.
Leavitt Park House
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
info@laconialibrary.org
Leavitt Park House
334 Elm StLaconia, New Hampshire 03246