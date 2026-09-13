Light-Up Tumbled Sea Glass Holiday Tree

Join us for a fun and festive holiday art workshop! Create your very own light-up tumbled sea glass tree while enjoying time with friends and getting creative.

Our instructors will guide you step-by-step, making this a beginner-friendly workshop with no experience needed. Come make something beautiful, festive, and uniquely yours! ✨🎄

Your workshop includes: Tumbled sea glass, Lights, Starfish or Snowflake topper and all supplies needed to create your tree. You’re also welcome to bring small items from home to personalize your tree!

Things to Know

Please arrive on time. We’ll start promptly.

Feel free to bring your own beer, wine or light snack.

Only registered participants may attend the workshop.

If you’re feeling sick or have a fever, please stay home and contact us at least 24 hours before the workshop.

Recommended ages: 12+