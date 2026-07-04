Lexington July 4th Carnival

The carnival is coming to Lexington July 1 through the 5th. The carnival will be held at Hastings Park, Worthen and Mass Ave, Lexington, MA The carnival will feature rides, games and food.

Ride unlimited rides during our discount ride promotion days, enjoy the sights and sounds of the midway with our more than 15 rides and make memories with your whole family! More information and to purchase discounted tickets visit www.fiestashows.com

WHEN: The carnival will open at 6:00pm on Wednesday and Thursday, Friday - Sunday at 1pm. Typically the carnival closes between 10pm - 11pm on weekdays and Saturdays. Sunday the carnival will close at 6pm. Proceeds from the carnival will benefit the Lexington Lions Club.

