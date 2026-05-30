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Let's Talk Nature: The Value of Conserved Land

Let's Talk Nature: The Value of Conserved Land

Join us for a community conversation exploring how land conservation supports thriving communities, healthy ecosystems, and local economies. Recent research from Maine highlights the growing economic value of conserved lands — from supporting recreation, forestry, agriculture, and tourism to protecting clean water, storing carbon, and strengthening climate resilience. The findings reveal something important: protecting natural landscapes is not only good for the environment, but also for the people and communities that depend on them.

Together, we’ll explore what this research means both regionally and here at home. How do conserved lands shape our quality of life, local economy, and sense of place? How can communities balance growth, conservation, and long-term sustainability? And what role can each of us play in protecting the landscapes that support both nature and people?

At each “Let’s Talk Nature” gathering, we share a short article in advance and come together for an informal, welcoming discussion. Each session stands on its own, and everyone is welcome. No expertise needed. Bring your curiosity and a willingness to listen and share. Drinks and cookies provided.

Read this session’s article: Conserved Land in Maine has Growing Economic Power

Grey Rocks Conservation Center
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Newfound Lake Region Association
603-744-8689
info@NewfoundLake.org
newfoundlake.org
Grey Rocks Conservation Center
178 North Shore Rd
Hebron, New Hampshire 03241
6037448689
info@NewfoundLake.org
newfoundlake.org

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