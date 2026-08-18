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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

LEBfest 2026

LEBfest 2026

LebFest is a family-centered, FREE community event for all ages with over 90+ booths of activities, games, crafts, raffles, local vendors, music, food vendors and a Mac & Cheese competition featuring local restaurants. LebFest celebrates the Upper Valley community as a great place to live and raise a family! Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Presented by Upper Valley Business Alliance and Lebanon Recreation, Arts & Parks.

Colburn Park
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Business Alliance
gordon@uppervalleybusinessalliance.com
https://www.uppervalleybusinessalliance.com/2026/09/19/588175/lebfest-2026

Artist Group Info

gordon@uppervalleybusinessalliance.com
Colburn Park

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