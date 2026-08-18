LEBfest 2026
LEBfest 2026
LebFest is a family-centered, FREE community event for all ages with over 90+ booths of activities, games, crafts, raffles, local vendors, music, food vendors and a Mac & Cheese competition featuring local restaurants. LebFest celebrates the Upper Valley community as a great place to live and raise a family! Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Presented by Upper Valley Business Alliance and Lebanon Recreation, Arts & Parks.
Colburn Park
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Upper Valley Business Alliance
gordon@uppervalleybusinessalliance.com
Artist Group Info
gordon@uppervalleybusinessalliance.com
Colburn Park