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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Late Night Catechism (till death do us part)

Late Night Catechism (till death do us part)

Sister is back, and this time she’s tackling the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites with her trademark blend of quick wit, sharp humor, and good-natured sass. From outrageous lessons on wedded bliss to her laugh-out-loud spin on the Newlywed Game, Sister proves once again she’s the feistiest couples counselor around. Get ready for an evening of side-splitting fun where classroom participation is not optional—it’s mandatory! Bring your sweetie, your friends, and your sense of humor for a night of interactive comedy that will have the whole audience in stitches.

The Park Theatre
$38/$58/$72
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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