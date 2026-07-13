Late Night Catechism (till death do us part)

Sister is back, and this time she’s tackling the Sacraments of Marriage and the Last Rites with her trademark blend of quick wit, sharp humor, and good-natured sass. From outrageous lessons on wedded bliss to her laugh-out-loud spin on the Newlywed Game, Sister proves once again she’s the feistiest couples counselor around. Get ready for an evening of side-splitting fun where classroom participation is not optional—it’s mandatory! Bring your sweetie, your friends, and your sense of humor for a night of interactive comedy that will have the whole audience in stitches.