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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Lakes Region Parade of Homes

Lakes Region Parade of Homes

Lakes Region Parade of Homes
October 10 & 11, 2026
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Daily

Experience exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and stunning homes throughout New Hampshire's Lakes Region. This self-guided home tour features newly built homes, luxury remodels, lakefront retreats, and custom residences—showcasing the latest in architecture, interior design, building materials, and energy-efficient living.

✔ Meet the builders, remodelers, and trades professionals behind each project.
✔ Explore the latest trends in home design, smart technology, and premium finishes.
✔ Gather ideas and inspiration for your next building or remodeling project.
✔ Spend a memorable fall weekend touring beautiful homes while enjoying the Lakes Region's spectacular foliage.

Tickets: $30 per person
One ticket includes admission for both days. Begin your tour at any featured home.

For tickets, featured homes, maps, and event information, download the Lakes Region Parade of Homes app or visit www.LakesRegionParadeOfHomes.com.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @LakesRegionParadeOfHomes

Lakes Region Parade of Homes
$30 per person
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association
6033871817
info@lakesregionbuilders.com
https://www.lakesregionbuilders.com/index.php
Lakes Region Parade of Homes
Various Addresses
, New Hampshire
603-387-1817
info@lakesregionbuilders.com
https://lakesregionparadeofhomes.com/web/

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