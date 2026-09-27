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Ladies of the Lake Fall Crafts Fair and Festival

Ladies of the Lake Fall Crafts Fair and Festival

Join us for the Ladies of the Lake Fall Crafts Fair & Festival on Saturday, October 17, from 9 AM to 3 PM at Laconia High School! Enjoy over 75 artisan crafters, food trucks, a bake sale, raffle table, and our 9th Annual Wreath Festival. Admission is FREE, and all proceeds benefit the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Come shop, enjoy the fall festivities, and support a wonderful cause right here in our community!

Laconia High
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ladies of the Lake
ladiesofthelakenh@gmail.com
ladiesofthelakenh.com

Artist Group Info

hjruggieri@gmail.com
Laconia High
345 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
6035242446
ladiesofthelakenh@gmail.com
ladiesofthelakenh.com

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