KSC Vocal Consort and Chamber Singers
KSC Vocal Consort and Chamber Singers
Keene Vocal Consort is a small, auditioned vocal ensemble dedicated to medieval, renaissance, and baroque repertoire. Emphasis is placed on individual preparation, leadership, and historical performance practice. Directed by Dr. Brittney Redler.
Chamber Singers is Keene State's auditioned treble choir directed by Dr. Sandra Howard.
The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Apr 2027
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman WayKeene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168