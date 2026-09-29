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KSC Vocal Consort and Chamber Singers

KSC Vocal Consort and Chamber Singers

Keene Vocal Consort is a small, auditioned vocal ensemble dedicated to medieval, renaissance, and baroque repertoire. Emphasis is placed on individual preparation, leadership, and historical performance practice. Directed by Dr. Brittney Redler.

Chamber Singers is Keene State's auditioned treble choir directed by Dr. Sandra Howard.

The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Apr 2027
Get Tickets
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman Way
Keene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168
https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/

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