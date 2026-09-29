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KSC Student Composers and Video Game Ensemble

KSC Student Composers and Video Game Ensemble

This concert will not disappoint! Regardless of your musical interest, this concert will have something for everyone to enjoy.
During their training at KSC, student composers are required to write for a variety of instruments and voice types. Each student’s compositional voice is distinct, with varied styles and intensities of dissonance and tonality, resulting in an interesting assortment of works on each recital.
Student compositions will be performed by students under the direction of Heather Gilligan and Keane Southard.
Student-led Video Game Ensemble will present upbeat thematic arrangements from your favorite video game!

The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman Way
Keene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168
https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/

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