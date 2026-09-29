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KSC Orchestra with Concert Choir

KSC Orchestra with Concert Choir

Directed by Seelan Manickam, the KSC Orchestra will be joined by the Concert Choir, directed by Dr. Sandra Howard, to present René Clausen's "Memorial", a 30-minute work to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 911 tragedy. This event is sponsored in part by the Vincent Russell Visiting Scholar Fund.

The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

cailyngorman05@gmail.com
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman Way
Keene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168
https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/

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