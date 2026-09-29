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KSC Jazz Ensemble

KSC Jazz Ensemble

A program of traditional and contemporary big band music performed by a full jazz orchestra. The musicians of the Keene State College Jazz Ensemble come from a wide variety of college majors, personal backgrounds, and musical histories. They gather each week to practice, learn, and enjoy the experience of carrying on the tradition of American big band music. As a group, they present a wide array of powerful and impressive music from nearly 100 years of Jazz history.

The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman Way
Keene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168
https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/

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