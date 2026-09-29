KSC Jazz Combos

The ever-popular Keene State Jazz Combos provide an exciting, refreshing, and fun opportunity to support local, live music. The musicians of Keene State College Jazz Combos come from a wide variety of college majors, personal backgrounds, and musical histories. They gather each Friday to practice, learn, and enjoy the experience of playing improvisational music. The band members explore the traditional sounds and structures of the jazz repertoire and intersperse their varied personal influences of popular, classical, and original music.