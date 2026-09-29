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KSC Flute Ensemble, Clarinet Ensemble, and Saxophone Ensemble

KSC Flute Ensemble, Clarinet Ensemble, and Saxophone Ensemble

Flute Ensemble: The Keene State College Flute Ensemble consists of student and community fluteplayers. From high soprano flutes, down to the low bass flute, the dulcet tones of the flute ensemble are sure to please. The ensemble performs a wide range of repertoire, from classical to modern. Directed by Robin Matathias.

Clarinet Ensemble: Students the KSC Clarinet Ensemble showcase their skills across the full range of the clarinet family, from high E-flat clarinet down to the rumbly bass clarinet. Often called the 'strings' of the concert band, you'll find that there's much more to the clarinet than meets the ear. Led by Dr. Alexander Kollias.

Saxophone Ensemble: Presents a wide range of repertoire arranged for saxophones. Directed by Dr. Megan Dillon.

The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman Way
Keene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168
https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/

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